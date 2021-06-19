UNSC to Discuss Implementation of Resolution 2334 on Israeli Settlements

New York, MINA – Riyad Mansour, the Permanent Representative of Palestine to the United Nations, said on Saturday that the UN Security Council (UNSC) will hold a session next Thursday to follow up the implementation of resolution 2334 on Israeli settlements.

He told official Voice of Palestine radio that the meeting will follow up on the ongoing Israeli violations on the ground, including the demolition of homes and the displacement of citizens in occupied Jerusalem.

Mansour said the meeting comes as part of the diplomatic efforts of the State of Palestine, with a view to achieve permanent ceasefire in Gaza and provide international protection to our people.

Meantime, he said the Council of Arab Ambassadors will hold a meeting next Monday to implement what was agreed upon at the recent meeting of the Council of Arab Foreign Ministers in Qatar.

Mansour added that another virtual meeting will be held next Monday for the countries of the Non-Aligned Movement, whose final communique will call for an end of the occupation measures in occupied Jerusalem, and will follow up on the effects of the recent aggression on the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Ageny (MINA)