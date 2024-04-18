Israel Accelerates Construction of Illegal Settlements in East Jerusalem Since the War

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have accelerated the construction of illegal settlements in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), with more than 20 projects totaling thousands of housing units since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

According to an exclusive report by The Guardian quoted by Wafa, Thursday, ministries and offices within the Israeli authorities are behind all of the biggest and most controversial projects.

Sometimes the Israeli ministry collaborates with right-wing nationalist groups who want to evict Palestinians from their homes in some parts of the city.

Rapid approval or construction of settlements that are illegal under international law would likely further damage Israel’s relations with the United States administration.

“This acceleration of planning has been unprecedented in the last six months,” said Sari Kronish, of the Israeli human rights organization Bimkom, Planners for Planning Rights.

“Even though many government agencies closed or restricted operations after October 7, planning authorities continued to move forward, advancing these plans at an unprecedented pace,” he added.

The new settlement would be home to the majority of Israel’s Jewish population in parts of Jerusalem unilaterally annexed by Israel in 1980 and would likely be an obstacle to any efforts to create a viable Palestinian state with the eastern part of the city as its capital. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)