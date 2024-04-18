Select Language

Latest
-265 min. agoIsrael Accelerates Construction of Illegal Settlements in East Jerusalem Since the War
-264 min. agoBen-Gvir Intends to Change Status Quo of Al-Aqsa Mosque
3 hours agoAda Colau, Former Barcelona Mayor to Join Freedom Flotilla Mission to Gaza
3 hours agoBritish Muslims Targeted by Israeli Soldiers during Prayer at Al-Aqsa Mosque
4 hours agoIn the Past 24 Hour, Israeli Kills 56 More Palestinians in Gaza
Slideshow

Israel Accelerates Construction of Illegal Settlements in East Jerusalem Since the War

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Jerusalem, MINA – The Israeli occupation authorities have accelerated the construction of illegal settlements in Al-Quds (East Jerusalem), with more than 20 projects totaling thousands of housing units since the start of the war in the Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

According to an exclusive report by The Guardian quoted by Wafa, Thursday, ministries and offices within the Israeli authorities are behind all of the biggest and most controversial projects.

Sometimes the Israeli ministry collaborates with right-wing nationalist groups who want to evict Palestinians from their homes in some parts of the city.

Rapid approval or construction of settlements that are illegal under international law would likely further damage Israel’s relations with the United States administration.

Also Read:  Dozens of Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque

“This acceleration of planning has been unprecedented in the last six months,” said Sari Kronish, of the Israeli human rights organization Bimkom, Planners for Planning Rights.

“Even though many government agencies closed or restricted operations after October 7, planning authorities continued to move forward, advancing these plans at an unprecedented pace,” he added.

The new settlement would be home to the majority of Israel’s Jewish population in parts of Jerusalem unilaterally annexed by Israel in 1980 and would likely be an obstacle to any efforts to create a viable Palestinian state with the eastern part of the city as its capital. (T/RE1/P2)

Also Read:  Several Israeli Ministers Join March in West Bank, Demand Settlement Legalization

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news