UNRWA Warns of Unprecedented Hunger Crisis in Gaza

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has issued a dire warning about the escalating humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing the hunger there as “never seen before”, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Gaza has become a land of desperation,” the agency posted on X, urging an end to the ongoing siege and a resumption of the ceasefire. UNRWA also called for the immediate and unrestricted delivery of humanitarian aid and the release of hostages.

The situation continues to deteriorate rapidly, with UNRWA saying hunger in Gaza is “spreading and deepening, deliberate and manmade.” The collapse of essential services and supply lines has put hundreds of thousands at risk of famine, particularly since Israel paused humanitarian access to the enclave on March 2.

Since the start of Israel’s military offensive on Oct. 7, 2023, more than 52,600 people have been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)