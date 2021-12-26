UNRWA: Compensation for Victims of Latest Israeli Aggression on Gaza to Start Next Month

Gaza, MINA – Adnan Abu Hasna, media advisor to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed on Saturday that compensation for refugees affected by the recent Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip will begin next month.

In a press statement, Abu Hasna said that there are 850 refugee homes in the Gaza Strip that were completely destroyed during the recent Israeli aggression, hoping that the available funding will cover all the homes that need reconstruction, MINA’s Contributor in Gaza reported.

He added that there are about 6,000 Palestinian refugees whose homes were damaged in various ways during the last aggression, and that UNRWA had paid during the last period sums of money for a period of six months as rent, and it will be paid for another four months, provided that the reconstruction of the completely destroyed homes will start during the next month.

He stated that there is nothing new regarding the Palestinians who affected by the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip in 2014, because donors directed support to those affected during the last aggression.

It’s noteworthy that the Gaza Strip has witnessed four Israeli aggressions, the last of which was in May of this year.

Those aggressions caused a severe damage to a large number of civilian houses, governmental buildings, and other economic facilities. (LKG/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)