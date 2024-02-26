UNRWA: Calls to Send Food Aid to Gaza Denied

Gaza, MINA – The UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said on Sunday that made by The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and other UN agencies to send food aid to the Gaza Strip have been denied, Wafa reports.

Lazzarini said in a statement on X that the ‘famine in Gaza can still be avoided’.

“The last time UNRWA was able to deliver food aid to northern Gaza was on 23 January,” he said. “Since then, together with other UN agencies, we have warned against looming famine, appealed for regular humanitarian access, stated that famine can be averted if more food convoys are allowed into northern Gaza on a regular basi.”

“Our calls to send food aid have been denied & have fallen on deaf ears. This is a man made disaster. The world committed to never let famine happen again. Famine can still be avoided, through genuine political will to grant access & protection to meaningful assistance,” the agency’s chief noted. “The days to come will once again test our common humanity and values.

The Israeli occupation army committed seven massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, claiming the lives of 86 civilians and 131 injuries during the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 29,692, and about 699,879 injuries, most of them children and women, in addition to thousands of people missing under the rubble. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)