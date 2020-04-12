UNICEF: Indonesian Children Believe Government Able to Handle COVID-19

Jakarta, MINA – The United Nations Emergency Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 70 percent of Indonesian children believe that the government is able to handle the spread of COVID-19 well.

It was obtained from the results of opinion polls through a platform managed by UNICEF involving more than 100,000 children.

“We are conducting a polling initiative through a platform managed by UNICEF, where there are already more than 100,000 young people who are members there. An interesting finding is the level of trust in the government is quite high, 70 percent of children believe that the government is able to handle COVID-19 well, “said Communication Behavior Change Specialist, UNICEF, Rizky Ika Syafitri, at a press conference at the Media Center Task Force for the Acceleration of COVID Handling- 19, Graha Jakarta National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) on Saturday.

In the poll, UNICEF also asked the children’s feelings when they heard COVID-19. Of all respondents, 34 percent were afraid but almost 20 percent also felt hopeful.

“I think this is extraordinary information that is important for us to hear the voices of children so that they can then respond to their concerns giving good interventions, which are true for all of them,” she said.

In this case, UNICEF also hopes that parents at home give examples to children, starting from a small one in the middle of this pandemic, one of which can be started from diligently washing hands.

“Because children do things by copying, imitating what we adults do,” she added.

In addition, children can also be agents of change to their friends to return to give good examples seen from adults.

“Be a role model, be an example for us all to be able to face this plague,” said Rizky Ika Syafitri.

On the same occasion, Head of the Save the Children Indonesia Campaign and Media Task Force, Victor Rembeth, hopes that children will be given participation as part of the COVID-19 control and management strategy.

“We are eager that children as the future of the family and nation can participate in various things. Where this right is the right to say something, the right to influence decision making and achieve a change, “he said.

He said the current COVID-19 pandemic is a global health crisis, and children are one of the most vulnerable groups who could be threatened with their lives.

“We want to invite all, including stakeholders, the government, the community, entrepreneurs and including all of us to listen to the voices of children together. They are our future. COVID-19 crisis can end, but we invite, let’s! We both still pay attention to our children, and keep their rights, “he said.

Victor said that now is the best time to improve the quality of children, good health, learning, protect from violence, and prepare to continue to participate in voicing their voices. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)