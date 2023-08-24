UNHCR: Rohingya Refugees in Bangladesh Need Immediate Assistance

Dhaka, MINA – The UN Refugee Agency UNHCR reports that Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh need immediate assistance to overcome the escalating crisis.

The agency called on the international community to renew its commitment to the nearly one million Rohingya refugees who have fled persecution in Myanmar to neighboring Bangladesh.

This week marks six years since more than 700,000 mostly Muslim Rohingya men, women, and children joined hundreds of thousands of others already taking refuge in Bangladesh. UNHCR report on Tuesday.

Humanitarian conditions in the world’s largest refugee settlement are deteriorating, and challenges surrounding this protracted crisis are growing, the report continues.

Dwindling aid funds are forcing humanitarian workers to focus only on the most critical humanitarian needs.

This raises concerns about the impact such as increasing rates of malnutrition, child labor, and gender-based violence, he continued.

International stakeholders will have the opportunity to increase support for and commitment to the Rohingya at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva in December.

As of mid-August, funding for the Joint Response Plan for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis amounted to less than a third of the $876 million total proposed. (T/RE1/P2)

