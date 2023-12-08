UNGA Overwhelmingly Adopts Five Resolutions in Favor of Palestine

New York, MINA – The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) overwhelmingly approved five resolutions this evening in favor of the Palestinian cause, reflecting global solidarity and support for various aspects of the ongoing Palestinian struggle, Wafa reported on Thursday.

The first resolution, addressing assistance to Palestinian refugees, garnered support from 168 countries. Notably, only one country opposed the resolution, while 10 countries abstained, including the United States, Cameroon, Guatemala, Micronesia, Paraguay, and Vanuatu.

The second resolution, focused on the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), received approval from 165 countries. Four nations, namely Canada, Israel, Micronesia, and the United States, opposed the resolution. Additionally, six countries, including Cameroon, Guatemala, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, and Kiribati, abstained from voting.

The third resolution, concerning the properties of Palestinian refugees and the revenues derived from them, gained the support of 163 countries. Five nations are Canada, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, and the United States voted against the resolution. Nine countries chose to abstain from voting.

The fourth resolution, addressing Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan, received support from 149 countries. Six nations are Canada, Hungary, Israel, Micronesia, Nauru, and the United States opposed the resolution. Seventeen countries abstained from voting.

The fifth resolution, related to the activities of the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories, gained support from 86 countries, while 12 countries opposed it. A significant number of 75 countries abstained from voting. The voting pattern overwhelmingly favored the resolution, with a margin of 10 votes.

Palestine’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Riyad Mansour, expressed appreciation for the increased support and growing international solidarity, particularly regarding the issue of Palestinian refugees. This support comes amid the ongoing Israeli military’s aggression against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)