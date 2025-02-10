UN Special Rapporteur: Gaza Reconstruction Possible Without Displacing Palestinians

New York, MINA – The UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Adequate Housing, Balakrishnan Rajagopal, emphasized that Gaza’s reconstruction can be achieved without displacing Palestinian residents.

In a statement on Saturday, he noted that approximately 70% of buildings in Gaza have been destroyed due to Israel’s military aggression but affirmed that the territory could be rebuilt within 5–10 years at an estimated cost of around $60 billion (1,010 trillion rupiah).

“Reconstructing Gaza is a major task, but it is achievable with strong international coordination and commitment from the global community,” said Rajagopal.

Israel’s attacks since October 2023 have resulted in thousands of casualties, including children and women, and destroyed vital infrastructure such as hospitals, schools, and clean water facilities. The prolonged blockade since 2007 has worsened the situation, leaving residents with limited access to food, medicine, and other basic necessities. Mass displacement has also left hundreds of thousands of people homeless.

Also Read: Israeli Parliament Passes a Bill Changing the Name of West Bank to Judea and Samaria

Reconstruction efforts face significant obstacles, including Israel’s blockade, limited construction materials, and insufficient international support. UN reports indicate that access to Gaza for humanitarian aid and construction materials remains severely restricted.

Rajagopal called on Israel to end the blockade and allow full access to aid and reconstruction processes.

“Reconstructing Gaza is not just about physical repair but also about restoring the fundamental rights of Palestinians to adequate housing and a dignified life,” he concluded. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Affirms to Not Allow US Forces Enter Gaza