UN Security Council to Discuss Palestinian Peace Initiatives

Ramallah, MINA – The Permanent Observer to Palestine for the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, said the UN Security Council would discuss the situation in the Middle East, including the peace initiative of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, January 26.

He also told the official Voice of Palestine radio the session would discuss President Mahmoud Abbas initiative for joint international action leading to an international peace conference, as well as efforts being made with the International Quartet to revive the quartet’s role.

Mansour said that the Permanent Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN had contacted members of the UN Security Council regarding the trial, according to the Palestinian News Agency WAFA quoted by MINA on Sunday,January 24.

Overall the meeting will discuss developments in the international, regional and Palestinian arenas, as well as developments regarding the policies of the new United States (US) administration. (T/Hju/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)