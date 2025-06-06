Hamas Signals Readiness for New Round of Ceasefire Talks

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian resistance group Hamas announced on Thursday its readiness to engage in a new and serious round of negotiations to achieve a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

Khalil al-Hayya, the head of Hamas in Gaza and the group’s chief negotiator, said in a recorded speech that the group “did not reject the latest proposal” by US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff but instead submitted amendments aimed at preventing further Israeli violations and ensuring the effective delivery of humanitarian aid.

“These proposed changes are designed to protect against a return to violence and forced displacement, while ensuring dignified aid access for our people,” al-Hayya stated.

He also expressed Hamas’s willingness to hand over the administration of Gaza to a professional, nationally agreed-upon Palestinian body.

“We are working with all parties to reach a deal that secures our people’s rights, a full withdrawal of the occupation from Gaza, urgent humanitarian relief, and the end of the blockade,” he said.

Al-Hayya pointed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the principal obstacle to a deal, accusing him of prolonging the war for “personal and ideological motives.” Despite Hamas accepting several offers, including a major proposal in March, Israel reportedly rejected them.

As a goodwill gesture, Hamas recently released Israeli-American soldier Edan Alexander. However, a more recent proposal involving the release of captives lacked assurances that hostilities would not resume afterward, raising concerns.

Al-Hayya criticized Israel’s control of aid through military mechanisms condemned by international bodies and accused Israel of ongoing massacres in Gaza, particularly in Rafah, aided by continued US political support.

The United States has vetoed multiple UN Security Council resolutions calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, drawing international condemnation. Since October 2023, over 54,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Israel’s offensive, with aid agencies warning of famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

