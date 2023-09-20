UN Resumes Humanitarian Aid to Syria after 2.5-month Hiatus

Idlib, MINA – The UN delivered humanitarian aid Tuesday to Idlib in north-western Syria, marking the end of a two-and-a-half-month hiatus, Anadolu Agency reports.

Seventeen truckloads of aid crossed into Syria through the Cilvegozu border gate in Turkiye’s southern Hatay province.

The aid, including stationery, food, shelter, health and hygiene supplies, will be distributed among residents in central Idlib and rural areas.

No aid had been sent to north-western Syria following the expiration of the UN’s cross-border aid mechanism’s mandate on 10 July.

In September 2018, Turkiye and Russia agreed to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are prohibited.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)