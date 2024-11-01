UN Rapporteur Calls for Decisive International Action to End Genocide in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, called for decisive international action to end genocide in the Gaza Strip.

Albanese said in a statement, “A genocide and man-made humanitarian catastrophe are unfolding in front of us in Gaza,” noting that “the violence that Israel has unleashed against the Palestinians after October 7 is part of a long-term intentional, systematic, and state-organized forced displacement against Palestinians.”

The UN official added that “the wholesale destruction of Gaza continues unabated, and no Palestinian is safe,” stressing that Israel’s plans of displacement and land annexation are now expanding from Palestine to Lebanon, Palinfo reports.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced today that the death toll has risen to 43,204 martyrs and 101,641 wounded since the Israeli occupation began its genocidal war on the Strip on October 7, 2023, in addition to more than 10,000 missing amid massive destruction and famine that killed dozens of children and elderly people, in one of the worst humanitarian disasters in the world. (T/RE1/P2)

