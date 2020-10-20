UN Embargo End, Iran Can to Buy Weapons to Other Countries

Teheran, MINA – The end of the UN embargo on sales of conventional weapons to Iran on Sunday allowed the Teheran government to buy weapons from Russia, China and elsewhere.

The arms ban end under the terms of a UN resolution confirming the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, a 2015 agreement between Teheran and world powers to curb Iran nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions.

Teheran government claims, the end of the embargo is a diplomatic victory over the US. This country lost badly lack of support to extend sanctions against Iran in the vote at the United Nations some time ago. Even, the US allies in Europe are not in support of the US position

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted arms sales to Iran would still violate UN resolutions and result in sanctions.

“US stand ready to use its authority to impose sanctions on any individual or entity that materially contributes to the supply, sale or transfer of conventional weapons to or from Iran, “Pompeo said.

Over the past 10 years, the countries of the world have refrained from selling arms to Iran under various threats of UN sanctions, while Iran has also continued to build up its own military industry. (T/Hju/RE1)

