UN: Civilian Deaths in Ukraine War Climb to 925 with Nearly 1,500 Injured

Geneva, MINA – At least 925 people have been killed and nearly 1,500 wounded since Russia launched a war on Ukraine on Feb. 24, while the number of people fleeing Ukraine has reached almost 3.5 million, the UN said on Monday.

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said it has recorded 2,421 civilian casualties in Ukraine since “Russia’s armed attack” with 925 people, including 39 children, killed and 1,496 injured, Anadolu Agency reported.

Most of the civilian casualties recorded in Ukraine were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery, multiple-launch rocket systems, missiles, and airstrikes.

The “OHCHR believes that the actual figures are considerably higher, especially in the government-controlled territory and especially in recent days,” the rights office said.

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, said Poland has taken more than 2 million of the people who have fled the Russia-Ukraine war, with more than 535,000 fleeing to Romania, over 365,000 to Moldova, and above 312,120 to Slovakia.

Nearly 232,000 people have also gone to Russia, according to UN records.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)