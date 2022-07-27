UN Assistant Secretary General Visits the 1955 KAA Photo Exhibition at Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli

Tripoli, MINA – Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations Raisedon Zenenga and the UNSMIL Team visited the 1955 Asian-African Conference Archive Photo Exhibition (KAA) and the Indonesian Cultural Exhibition at the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli, Libya.

According to a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli on Tuesday, the UN Assistant Secretary General visited to fulfill the invitation of Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, the Ad Interim Charge d’Affaires (KUAI) to visit the exhibition hall.

At the time of welcoming, Amar Ma’ruf was accompanied by the family of the late Libyan Prime Minister Mahmoud Montasser who was present at the 1955 KAA and the Family of Libyan Leader/Heroes Ali Gharyani who currently manages the Grand Library in Tajoura Libya.

Amar Ma’ruf said that the main thing he conveyed (assistant general secretary of the UN) was that the 1955 AAC had created an understanding that was impartial but not passive neutral but neutral which led to cooperation to defend justice/defender the oppressed.

“This exhibition also reminds us of the current and future generations of the role of the founders of the nation towards the love for the homeland and unity as well as respect for the noble values ​​of the nation’s struggle and cooperation to realize peace, prosperity and social justice,” he added.

The 1955 KAA Exhibition Hall which was opened at the Indonesian Embassy in Tripoli since February 2020 is open to the public according to working hours. This hall is also intended as a Room for Friendship and Collaboration/RFC and as an effort to strengthen people to people contacts in various fields. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)