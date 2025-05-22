Crossing Zebra Cross with Earphone Attached on Two Ears: Keep Your Safety by Yourself Not Others

By Moehammad Amar Ma’ruf, The Writer of Katulistiwa Book

Wise man says that walking experience give horizon. Many to be seen and learned. The pedestrian will directly see social condition and may be problems including condition of public services provided by city administrators and behavior of the surrounding. Frankly speaking, I have found progress in infrastructure, especially in the areas where publics frequently used event though city cleanliness seems still need to be paid attention together not only given to the Orange Clean Officers/OCO who have actually very discipline in cleaning the City. It is our obligation as part of personal or citizen where ever we are.

I am used to get down from Bus Shelter near National Monument (Monas) in Central Jakarta after having journey from home in Cengkareng in West Jakarta every working days and continue walk to office building located at Taman Pejambon Street in Central Jakarta is pleasant activity. I personally count this activity to reduce fat and healthier life. The walking activity become more happier since wide sidewalks and crossing stairs are available for pedestrian to avoid pedestrian get accident on roads.

Many says that the urban lifestyle seems goes to individualistic. Or, maybe most of the citizen try not to care another person life. They only care for their communities and interests. This behavior seems degrade the value of concept of public utility. This behavior reflects false interpretation toward using public utility. For that purpose, peoples shall protect public order and even remind those who misbehave to avoid their behavior will harm others or him/herself.

The above issues are becoming challenges to be overcome and anticipated not only to save image of urban peoples or citizen and its administration but also to save public and personal life. During the years, news on brawls and sharp-armed robber still coloring the city news. Criminal acts and thuggery disturb public orders. These conditions may reflect the lack of awareness toward law order and norms that live in the civilized society.

In general, the world situation is full of contradiction. In this situation social conviction on the principle of law-based society that respect and implement the law and the actual conditions where the positive law is still questionable.

I found myself try to learn how the reality happen. It may create chasm between those who believe in law symbol deadly (for example: Traffic light and Zebra Cross marking) and those who believe that social approach-based lifestyle.

The real situation on the above issue is found when one pedestrian using earphone on two ears during crossing the road on zebra cross where many vehicles are seems reluctant to wait for such a period.

This pedestrian convinces that the condition is safe for crossing by considering the drivers or motorcyclists will abide the traffic light. For those who are quite concerned with the pedestrian ears that could not hear any voice from outsides/surrounding, this situation will harm the life of pedestrian. But the pedestrian seems ignore that risks.

According to the Sociological scientists, the above situation may harm the pedestrian due to ignorance of possible situation that may be anticipated if one of ears still have a chance to hear the voice from outside. The pedestrian should not put earphone tightly in 2 ears in order to give one of the two ears will catch sign or voice that may harm the mentioned pedestrian.

In the contrary, the pedestrian has showed conviction toward the above opinion due to the conviction that the drivers and motorcyclists have been fully obeyed with the regulation (traffic light). So, the pedestrian put the finger for their safety to the drivers and motorcyclists.

Meanwhile for the social scientist the psycho condition of drivers or motorcyclists are part of the social condition that may be destructed by other factors that may be happen during the period of traffic light on progress.

This situation seems relevant to be taken as a lesson for urban or rural society toward their lifestyle that should avoid bring personal life into danger that may harm their life. They should not give the safety of their life to others. Keeping Our Safety is our priority not others. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

