Select Language

Latest
-292 min. agoUlema Council Hold a National Discussion to Ensure Upcoming Elections Held Peacefully
17 min. agoIndonesian Foreign Minister to Deliver an Oral Statement at ICJ Regarding Israeli Occupation on Palestine
28 min. agoUN Chief Urges Gaza Ceasefire, Slams Palestinian Collective Punishment
31 min. agoArab League Plans Emergency Session to Discuss Repercussions of Ethiopia-Somaliland Agreement
35 min. agoChina Agrees to Provide Visa-Free Entry for Swiss Citizens
Slideshow

Ulema Council Hold a National Discussion to Ensure Upcoming Elections Held Peacefully

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) holds a national discussion to ensure the upcoming elections held peacefully. It invited assemblies from six recognized religions in Indonesia.

The General Secretary of MUI KH Abdul Manan Ghani said, each assemblies would convey their statements on the event. Then, the event will be closed with a declaration for honest, fair, safe, and peaceful election.

*Ahad of elections, MUI took the initiative to hold discussion forum between religious assemblies in Indonesia. This effort was taken to realize dignified elections,” said Ghani in his written statement on Tuesday.

Ghani said, the event also invited the presence of government officials, Election organizing commission, election supervisory body and also state security apparatus. Because of the dream to realize peacefull elections not only come from communities or Mass organization but also from the elements of government.

Also Read:  KOREAN MUSLIM FEDERATION HOPES HALAL LIFESTYLE FAMILIARIZED

Ahead of the 2024 general election, Ghani said, the situation in society was starting to heat up. it could be clearly seen from the many disputes in media social regarding to elections and which candidate pairs to support.

“MUI is paying attention the situation and trying to cool the situation. Do not let injustice and dishonesty occur in the elections ,” he stressed

Ghani said, the declaration will become and important element of the event. Because it will be implemented by the leader of six religious in Indonesia.

“This nation was not only founded and filled by Muslims, but also there are five religious recognized by the state. Therefore, through the declaration, hopefully a moral message can be conveyed throughout Indonesia to uphold and realize the peacefull election.

Also Read:  US Politician Condemn Israel as a Racist State

Furthermore, he also said, every citizens has responsibility and a role to relaize peacefull elections. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news