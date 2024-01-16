Ulema Council Hold a National Discussion to Ensure Upcoming Elections Held Peacefully

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) holds a national discussion to ensure the upcoming elections held peacefully. It invited assemblies from six recognized religions in Indonesia.

The General Secretary of MUI KH Abdul Manan Ghani said, each assemblies would convey their statements on the event. Then, the event will be closed with a declaration for honest, fair, safe, and peaceful election.

*Ahad of elections, MUI took the initiative to hold discussion forum between religious assemblies in Indonesia. This effort was taken to realize dignified elections,” said Ghani in his written statement on Tuesday.

Ghani said, the event also invited the presence of government officials, Election organizing commission, election supervisory body and also state security apparatus. Because of the dream to realize peacefull elections not only come from communities or Mass organization but also from the elements of government.

Ahead of the 2024 general election, Ghani said, the situation in society was starting to heat up. it could be clearly seen from the many disputes in media social regarding to elections and which candidate pairs to support.

“MUI is paying attention the situation and trying to cool the situation. Do not let injustice and dishonesty occur in the elections ,” he stressed

Ghani said, the declaration will become and important element of the event. Because it will be implemented by the leader of six religious in Indonesia.

“This nation was not only founded and filled by Muslims, but also there are five religious recognized by the state. Therefore, through the declaration, hopefully a moral message can be conveyed throughout Indonesia to uphold and realize the peacefull election.

Furthermore, he also said, every citizens has responsibility and a role to relaize peacefull elections. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)