UK Scholar: European Muslims Continue to Fight Islamophobia

Cileungsi, Bogor Regency, MINA – The United Kingdom (UK) scholar, Dr. Daud Abdullah said, Muslims especially in Europe continue to struggle to overcome social ills, social ills, political prejudice and religious bigotry.

“There, we see manifestations growing, Sweden, Austria, UK, and most worryingly in France,” said Dr. Daud during the Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) at the Al-Taqwa Mosque, Al Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor Regency on Saturday night virtually.

Dr. Daud who is also the Director of Middle East Monitor (MEMO) explained that after the disaster of the second world war, Europe was back hundreds of years back. People have to fight for it.

In the UK, Daud said, typical hatred was poured out against Muslims on April 29, 2013 with the murder of an 82-year-old grandfather while returning from a mosque in Birmingham.

The culprit was sentenced to 4 years in prison. But the lesson and moral underlying the tragic story is that the British government has not officially recognized Islamophobia of that level as a crime.

In Austria, Police conducted raids on 70 Muslim homes under the pretext of political Islam. It was the largest police operation ever in history.

Meanwhile in France, 780 Muslim organizations, including schools, mosques and businesses have closed.

“All in the name of preserving, secular nature. Actions and denial of Muslims are a space in the public, social domain and everything is kept secret. This is the design,” he said.

For this reason, Muslims in Europe are currently struggling to disseminate the truth about Islam by continuing to participate actively and productively and benefit society.

Dr. Daud Abdullah is a foreign resource person who was presented at the Tabligh Akbar Jama’ah Muslimin (Hezbollah) 1443 H.

The Tabligh Akbar, which was held in hybrid form, presented speakers from within and outside the country, including Muslim scholars and scholars from five continents.

Tabligh Akbar which was held on Saturday and Sunday was part of the Taklim Center for the Muslim Jama’ah (Hezbollah) 1443 H/2022 AD which was held on 13-17 Sha’ban 1443H/16-20 March 2022 AD took the big theme “Strengthening Brotherhood and the Economy of the Ummah Towards the Liberation of Al-Aqsa Through the Momentum of Ramadan”.

Center Taklim is an annual activity held every year by the Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah). This activity was held as a means of preaching, seeking knowledge, a forum for friendship, establishing ukhuwah with Ikhwan/Brothers in all regions in Indonesia, and welcoming the holy month of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

