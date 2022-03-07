UK Pledges Increased Economic Aid to Ukraine

London, MINA – The British government on Monday announced additional economic support for Ukraine’s embattled government amid Russia’s ongoing military operation against the country.

Downing Street allocated a further $100 million for Kyiv in an effort to relieve growing financial and economic pressures and to alleviate the country’s growing humanitarian crisis, Anadolu Agency reported.

“In the time since Russia’s illegal and brutal assault, we have seen the world stand up tall in solidarity with the indomitable people of Ukraine,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

“UK aid is already reaching those who need it most, delivering essential supplies and medical support,” Johnson added.

The grant, provided through the World Bank, will also be used for public sector salaries, to ensure the continued operation of state institutions and to support social safety nets and pensions for the Ukrainian people.

The announcement by the government on increasing economic support to Kyiv will add to its past support for Ukraine, which includes training 22,000 of its soldiers, supplying 2,000 anti-tank missiles, over $132 million for economic reform and energy independence and over $150 million for humanitarian aid.

“While only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” Johnson said.

The prime minister on Monday will also host his counterparts Justin Trudeau of Canada and Mark Rutte of the Netherlands at Downing Street, where the leaders will discuss the war in Ukraine and the international community’s response to Russian aggression.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has been met with outrage from the international community, with the European Union, UK and US among others imposing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

At least 351 civilians have been killed and 707 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on Feb. 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighboring countries, the latest data from the UN Refugee Agency shows.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)