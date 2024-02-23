UK Foreign Secretary Dismisses Netanyahu’s Post-war Gaza Plan as Unworkable

London, MINA – The United Kingdom (UK)’s foreign secretary on Friday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan for the post war Gaza “will not work.”

“If you think about it from both sides, Israel needs to see that its security is guaranteed. The Palestinian people need to see there is the prospect of a Palestinian state so they can live in dignity,” David Cameron told the reporters at the UN Headquarters in New York, where he addressed General Assembly meeting on Ukraine, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Those two things are the key, and if they’re not in a plan that I don’t believe that plan will work,” said Cameron.

His remarks came after Netanyahu proposed to the Cabinet a plan for unlimited complete Israeli security control over Gaza, and the closure of the UNRWA agency as part of his plan when the war on Gaza is over.

Cameron added a new political horizon is needed for the Palestinian people so they can see the pathway to a two state solution, adding: “But we’re going to need those responsible for October the 7th, the Hamas leadership, to leave Gaza and we’re going to need to see the infrastructure of that terror dismantled.”

When asked by Anadolu whether the UK is planning to suspend arms exports to Israel, and whether Cameron fears that the UK may be “complicit in war crimes by Israel against Gaza due to its assistance to Israel, Cameron said the UK has “one of the strictest systems” for arms exports anywhere in the world.

“And everything has to happen in light of the position under international humanitarian law, which we review on a regular basis and will continue to do so,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)