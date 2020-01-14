UAE Crown Prince Becomes Steering Board for Indonesian New Capital City

Abu Dhabi, MINA – Indonesian government appointed the Crown Prince of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed (MBZ) as the Steering Board for the construction of the New Capital City. As it is known, the government will move the capital city from Jakarta to East Kalimantan.

Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said despite being a supervisory board, Sheikh MBZ would be under President Joko Widodo’s direction. Later, Sheikh MBZ will have two members in it.

The first member is Masayoshi Son and the second is Tony Blair. Masayoshi Son is one of the richest man in Japan, founder of SoftBank and Chief Executive Officer of SoftBank Mobile.

Then Tony Blair, who was the former Prime Minister of Britain for the period 1997-2007, he had served as a Middle East envoy to the United Nations, the European Union, the United States, and Russia with one of his main tasks being to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“MBZ will be its chairman with two members, namely Masayoshi Son and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair. On the top, there is President Joko Widodo who will be in charge,” he said in a written statement on Tuesday.

According to Luhut, MBZ also claimed to be enthusiastic about its role as the new Capital Development Steering Board. He said that with this appointment, it was hoped that it could attract both domestic and foreign investors for the development of the new capital city.

“The Crown Prince of MBZ said this is an award for him to be able to play a role in the development of the largest Muslim country. The Steering Committee will later provide advice and direction, and it is hoped that their presence will increase investors’ confidence to invest in the New Capital City,” Luhut explained. (T/Sj)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)