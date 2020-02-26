Jokowi to Meet Trump Discussing Investment in Indonesian New Capital

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Panjaitan said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) would meet with the US President Donald Trump in the near future. During the meeting, the two heads of state will discuss investment in Indonesian new capital.

Luhut said the talks were carried out because Trump reportedly was interested in investing in the new capital. The interest was conveyed by Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump as Trump’s advisors when he visited Washington DC some time ago.

“We will look at the talks about the new capital. Jared asked for a detailed discussion with Trump, they (the US) said they wanted to invest,” Luhut said on Tuesday, February 25 as quoted from CNNIndonesia.

In addition to the matter of new capital investment, the meeting between Jokowi and Trump will also discuss plans to invest in a sovereign wealth fund or the US endowment to Indonesia.

Previously, President Jokowi invited all countries in the world to invest in the new nation’s capital. In addition to investor funding, Jokowi also wants the best technology in the construction of the new capital city.

The offer was delivered when he was a keynote speaker at an international forum titled Abu Dhabi Sustainability (ADSW) which was held at the Abu Dhabi National Center (ADNEC) on Monday, January 13. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)