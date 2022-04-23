Two Rockets Fired From Gaza to Israeli Settlements

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip at Israeli settlements on Friday night.

The Israeli occupation army said two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards uninhabited settlements.

The Israeli army added, in a brief statement, published by Hebrew media, sirens were not activated in the settlement.

A spokesman for the occupation army said one rocket fell near the border fence, and another rocket landed inside the Gaza Strip. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

