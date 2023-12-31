Two more Israeli Officers Killed in Gaza

Select Language

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation army announced on Saturday evening, the killing of two officers in fighting with Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip. Both were majors in the Golani Brigade Engineering Battalion and team leaders on the “Givati” patrol in Gaza, Quds Press reported.

On the same day the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement announced the killing and injury of more than 20 soldiers of the occupying army in clashes in Gaza City.

Al-Qassam said in a series of statements on its account on the Telegram platform that its fighters clashed with occupation special forces who entered the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood in Gaza City.

The number of occupation soldiers killed since the Al-Aqsa Storm operation on October 7 2023 has increased to 502 people, including officers and the number of soldiers injured has reached 936 people.

Palestinian fighters also succeeded in destroying 825 Israeli military vehicles, such as Markava tanks and other military cars.

Meanwhile, the Israeli occupation military continued to launch attacks
non-stop air, sea and land in the Gaza Strip which caused tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians to lose their lives.

At least 21,507 Palestinian civilians were martyred and 55,915 were injured in Israel’s indiscriminate attacks, according to data from local health authorities.

Israel’s onslaught has also led to the destruction of infrastructure in the Gaza Strip and the displacement of nearly two million civilians amid a crisis of food, clean water and medicine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

