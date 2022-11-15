Turkiye to Build 100,000 Homes for Syrians in Idlib

Ankara, MINA – Turkiye is intending to complete the construction of 100,000 brick homes for displaced Syrians in the war-torn city of Idlib by the end of 2022, the Turkish Interior Minister, Suleyman Soylu, announced on Sunday.

“In two years, Turkiye has completed the construction of 75,000 brick homes in Idlib,” Soylu said in a ceremony to hand over 600 homes to displaced Syrians in Idlib. The houses were reported to have been built by the Turkish Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (Musiad), and the Turkish Sadaqa Tashi organisation, MEMO reported.

The official pointed out that his country would increase the number of Turkish-funded houses to “100,000 homes by the end of this year,” adding that Turkiye will also build “hospitals, schools and social facilities in the Syrian city.”

Soylu hailed the Turkish donors for “sponsoring the construction work.”(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)