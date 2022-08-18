Turkiye Remain Supports Palestine, Despite Renewal Relations with Israel

Ankara, MINA – Foreign Minister Tukiye Mevlut Cavusoglu said his country would not abandon its support for Palestine despite now restoring relations with Israel.

“We are not giving up on the Palestinian cause,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted by Middle East Monitor on Thursday.

Israel and Turkiye announced the full normalization of relations Wednesday. The agreement was released by the office of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid.

The agreement highlights the new appointments of ambassadors and consuls to Tel Aviv and Ankara.

“The renewal of relations with Turkiye is an important economic asset for Israeli citizens. We will continue to act and strengthen Israel’s international status in the world,” Lapid said, according to the statement, after a conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip. Erdoan.

Ankara, in turn, said its decision to restore diplomatic ties with Israel did not mean that Turkiye would abandon his support for the Palestinians.

Relations between Turkiye and Israel deteriorated following an attack by Israeli commandos on Turkey-registered Mavi Marmara in international waters in May 2010. Nine Turks on board died and another died of his injuries later.

The ship was sailing to the Gaza Strip as part of the Freedom Flotilla to provide humanitarian aid in the Israeli blockade. At that time, Ankara withdrew its ambassador from Tel Aviv. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)