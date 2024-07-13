Turkish President Erdogan Calls for Sanctions on Israel

Washington, MINA – Turkish President Recep Erdogan reiterated calling for sanctions against Israel, Palestine Chronicle reported.

In an interview with Newsweek on Thursday during the annual NATO summit in Washington, the Turkish leader said that Israel’s “deliberate” attacks on civilian infrastructure in Gaza constituted war crimes.

“The brutal murder of innocent people in hospitals where they go for treatment, in ambulances, in market places, in centers where humanitarian aid is distributed, and in areas defined as safe is the gravest violation of human rights,” Erdogan stated.

However, according to the Turkish president, the Biden administration “disregards these violations and provides Israel with the most support.”

“They do so at the expense of being complicit in these violations,” Erdogan added.

NATO member Türkiye has repeatedly condemned Israel’s assault on Gaza and criticized Western governments for their continued backing of Israel.

Moreover, Ankara stopped trade with Tel Aviv soon after the conflict began last October.

Speaking to Newsweek, Erdogan also reiterated his call to sanction Israel.

“At this juncture, who will impose what kind of sanctions against Israel for violating international law? That is the real question and no one is answering that,” he said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)