Trump to Stop Transgender Issues in America, Only Men and Women Exist

Phoenix, MINA – President-elect Donald Trump vowed to end the “transgender madness” on the first day of his administration during an event for young conservatives in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday.

“I will sign an executive order to end the sexual mutilation of children, remove transgender individuals from the military, and exclude them from our elementary, middle, and high schools,” Trump stated, as reported by France24 on Monday.

He also pledged to keep men out of women’s sports. Additionally, Trump declared that it would become the official policy of the United States government to recognize only two genders: male and female.

The transgender issue has recently stirred political debates in the U.S. States led by Democrats and Republicans have differing views, enacting conflicting policies, such as those concerning transgender medical treatments and books on transgender topics allowed in libraries or schools.

Last week, the U.S. Congress approved the annual defense budget, which includes provisions prohibiting the use of funds for certain types of transgender-related healthcare for children of military personnel.

“On January 20, the United States will forever turn the page on four years of long and dreadful failure, incompetence, and national decline. We will inaugurate a new era of peace, prosperity, and national greatness,” Trump declared, referring to his upcoming inauguration.

In his speech, Trump celebrated his victory and made bold promises for his second term. He also criticized the conditions over the past four years under President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, whom he recently defeated in the 2024 election.(T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)