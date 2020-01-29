Trump: Jerusalem Belongs to Israel, East Jerusalem is Palestinian Rights

Washington, MINA – The President of the United States, Donald Trump, stated that the City of Jerusalem will become the capital of Israel, as part of the Middle East peace road map. While Palestine will be given the right to manage East Jerusalem as the capital if recognized as a state.

The statement was made by Trump in a joint presentation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House, Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

“Jerusalem will remain Israel as the capital and cannot be separated,” Trump said as reported by CNN.

Trump claims his proposal benefits Israel and Palestine. Namely the two-state solution that becomes the solution for the Palestinians and Israelis.

“Today Israel is taking a big step for peace. This is a very long process. All young people in the Middle East are preparing to welcome a new government in the region, and realize terrorism and extremism are common enemies,” Trump said.

“This plan will double the Palestinian territories and make East Jerusalem the capital of Palestine. The United States is proud to establish an embassy there,” Trump said.

“Today’s agreement is great history because Palestine can finally stand as an independent country. After 70 years, maybe this is the last chance they have,” Trump said.

According to Trump, another proposal is that the US and Israel will form a Palestinian state boundary, if they want to reject all forms of terror.

“We will not go back to the times of bloodshed, bomb attacks and night clubs and other acts of terror,” Trump said.

Trump has proposed the road map of Israeli-Palestinian peace since 2017. At that time he declared Jerusalem is the capital of Israel and opened an embassy there.

However, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas continued to reject the proposal.

Trump also claimed to recognize Israeli occupation in the Judea and Samaria regions, the West Bank and the Jordan Valley.

“We are grateful to Trump for recognizing Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria which is very important for the security and preservation of our culture,” Netanyahu said.

The coordinator of the Palestinian envoy to Britain, Husam Zomlot, condemned Trump’s claim about the Israeli-Palestinian peace road map.

“President Trump is actually killing the future of negotiating a two-state solution. Israel has taken control of Jerusalem, the illegal settlement area, the Jordan Valley, where more than a third of the West Bank is annexed,” Zomlot said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)