Transjakarta Bus Operates 24 Hours Again Started on Monday

Jakarta, MINA – PT Transport Jakarta (Transjakarta) announced its buses will be operating for 24 hours again starting today, Monday, CNN Indonesia reported.

Previously, Transjakarta operated for 24 hours, but it had changed due to Covid-19 pandemic and Community Activity Restrictions Enforcement (PPKM), so it just operated from 5 am to 10 a.m Western Indonesia Time (WIB).

The Transjakarta stated, the 24/7 service runs in 13 corridors and they hope the service will provide convenience for public transport users especially at night and become alternative to private or online transport when fuel price increases.

“The services will be adjusted according to the additional service time. Please be vigilant when traveling at night,” wrote Transjakarta on their official social media. (T/ri/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)