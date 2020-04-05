Three Gaza People Recover from COVID-19

Gaza, MINA – The Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that three Gazans had recovered from the coronavirus or COVID-19, from a total of 12 cases.

Deputy Health Ministry of Gaza, Yusuf Abu Ar-Risyh in a report to the media said nine other victims are still in stable condition.

While results of the central laboratory examination in Gaza of 194 samples are negative from COVID-19. Thus quoted from Suara Palestina News Agency on Sunday.

Whereas in the West Bank, the number of victims infected with Covid-19 increased by 10 cases, to 171 cases.

Ibrahim Mulham Government Spokesman reported the additional victims came from Tulkarm, Bidu, Qatanna, and Hizma.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza had previously announced a shortage of medicines and medical devices in a number of hospitals. The medical crisis in Gaza is no longer a new thing, because one of the Palestinian territories has been blocked by Israel since 2006. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)