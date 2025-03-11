Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

New York, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators gathered in New York City on Monday to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student detained by immigration authorities on accusations of involvement in anti-Semitic activities.

Khalil, a green card holder, was arrested following a directive from President Donald Trump’s administration, which alleged that he had organized and participated in actions critical of Israel.

Khalil’s detention has sparked widespread protests, with pro-Palestinian activists asserting that there is nothing inherently anti-Semitic about criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza or advocating for Palestinian rights.

The protests have drawn attention to the ongoing debate around free speech and political activism in the U.S.

In response to the arrest, activists have launched an online petition demanding Khalil’s release, which has garnered over two million signatures.

The petition calls for the protection of his right to free speech and opposition to what they consider a politically motivated arrest.

A federal judge in New York intervened on Monday, blocking any deportation attempts by the Trump administration.

Judge Jesse Furman ruled that Khalil must remain in the U.S. “to preserve the court’s jurisdiction” as a challenge to his arrest and potential deportation is reviewed. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday in federal court.

Khalil, who had been active in leading peaceful student protests at Columbia University advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, was arrested on Saturday night by federal immigration authorities, who claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card. His arrest has been widely condemned by U.S. lawmakers and civil rights groups as an infringement on the constitutional right to free speech.

The case continues to unfold as Khalil’s legal team prepares to challenge the charges and deportation order in court. []

