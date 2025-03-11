SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

sajadi Editor : Widi - 60 minutes ago

60 minutes ago

6 Views

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)

New York, MINA – Thousands of demonstrators gathered in New York City on Monday to demand the release of Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbia University student detained by immigration authorities on accusations of involvement in anti-Semitic activities.

Khalil, a green card holder, was arrested following a directive from President Donald Trump’s administration, which alleged that he had organized and participated in actions critical of Israel.

Khalil’s detention has sparked widespread protests, with pro-Palestinian activists asserting that there is nothing inherently anti-Semitic about criticizing Israel’s actions in Gaza or advocating for Palestinian rights.

The protests have drawn attention to the ongoing debate around free speech and political activism in the U.S.

Also Read: Al-Sharaa Pledges Investigation into Alleged Mass Killing in Syrian Coastal City

In response to the arrest, activists have launched an online petition demanding Khalil’s release, which has garnered over two million signatures.

The petition calls for the protection of his right to free speech and opposition to what they consider a politically motivated arrest.

A federal judge in New York intervened on Monday, blocking any deportation attempts by the Trump administration.

Judge Jesse Furman ruled that Khalil must remain in the U.S. “to preserve the court’s jurisdiction” as a challenge to his arrest and potential deportation is reviewed. A hearing has been scheduled for Wednesday in federal court.

Also Read: American Support for Israel Hits 25-Year Low as Sympathy for Palestinians Rises

Khalil, who had been active in leading peaceful student protests at Columbia University advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, was arrested on Saturday night by federal immigration authorities, who claimed they were acting on a State Department order to revoke his green card. His arrest has been widely condemned by U.S. lawmakers and civil rights groups as an infringement on the constitutional right to free speech.

The case continues to unfold as Khalil’s legal team prepares to challenge the charges and deportation order in court. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: US Arrests Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduate Mahmoud Khalil Amid Visa Controversy

TagColumbia student release Columbia university Free Mahmoud Khalil free speech Justice for Khalil NYC protest NYC rally for justice Stand with Mahmoud Student rights Support Mahmoud Khalil Thousands rally in NYC for release of Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Pro Palestine protest in New York (photo: Palinfo)
America

Thousands Rally in NYC for Release of Columbia University Student Mahmoud Khalil

  • 60 minutes ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Arrests Pro-Palestinian Columbia Graduate Mahmoud Khalil Amid Visa Controversy

  • Monday, 10 March 2025 - 17:39 WIB
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Administration Revokes $400M Grants to Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University Mark One Year on Israeli Genocide on Gaza

  • Tuesday, 8 October 2024 - 05:41 WIB
Africa

Dozens of Pro-Palestine Protesters Arrested at Columbia University Building

  • Wednesday, 1 May 2024 - 20:22 WIB
America

Columbia University Students Continue Solidarity Protest for Gaza for Fifth Day

  • Monday, 22 April 2024 - 08:25 WIB
Load More
Hamas Releases more Eight Israeli Captives in Gaza, Including Thai Nationals (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Reiterates Its Commitment  to Implement All Ceasefire Agreement

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:23 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
International

UK, France, Italy, Germany Welcome Arab Reconstruction Plan for Gaza

  • Sunday, 9 March 2025 - 17:42 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Illegal Settlers Establish New Outpost in Huwara, Nablus

  • 6 hours ago
International

Houthi Threatens to Resume Attacks on Israel

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:44 WIB
Palestine

AWG’s Safari Ramadhan with Palestinian Scholars Held in Various Regions in Indonesia

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:01 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS, MUKISI, and Bank Muamalat Strengthen Sharia Finance in the Health Sector

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:35 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us