Thousands of US Citizens Block Israeli Cargo Ship at Oakland Harbor

California, MINA – Thousands of pro-Palestinian Americans marched in front of the California port of Oakland blocking Israeli-flagged cargo ships operated by ZIM Israel.

According to Wafa on Sunday, it is a form of US solidarity for the Palestinian people who support the economic boycott movement against Israel after the aggression in Gaza.

The demonstrators chanted, “Retreat! Back! We want Freedom, Freedom! We don’t need them, we don’t need them.”

“Our goal today is to show the City of Oakland that we don’t want them to do business and allow Israeli apartheid money into our city,” the group’s spokesman Wassim Hage told reporters.

“This is part of an international movement in port cities around the world that will take place over the next few weeks.”

A number of truck drivers also honked their horns to support the action.

The cargo ships are operated by ZIM Israel which carries a mixture of products from Asia.

ZIM is an Israeli international cargo shipping company with headquarters in Haifa, Israel, and North American headquarters in Norfolk, Va. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)