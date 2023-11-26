Third Batch of Palestinian Detainees Released by Israel as Part of Swap Deal

Ramallah, MINA – The Israeli occupation released tonight 39 male teenage detainees as part of the third batch of prisoners released in the Gaza-true exchange deal, Wafa reported.

A bus and vehicles belonging to the International Committee of the Red Cross transported several released detainees from the “Ofer” military prison to Martyr Yasser Arafat Square in the center of Ramallah, while the 21 Jerusalemite detainees were released from the “Al-Maskobiyah” detention center, where their families received them.

Hundreds of citizens received the released detainees, chanting slogans congratulating them on their release, while other placards called for the release of all detainees in Israeli occupation prisons.

Israeli released the first batch of prisoners, which included 24 women and 15 teenagers on Friday, and the second batch of 39 prisoners, including six women and 33 teenagers, was released late Saturday night.

The four-day humanitarian truce entered into force on Friday at 7:00 AM after 50 days of ongoing Israeli bombardment against the Gaza Strip, which resulted in the killing of more than 15,000 citizens, including 6,150 children, and over 4,000 women.

The truce agreement included the release of several female and minor detainees from the occupation prisons and the entry of relief aid and fuel into the strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)