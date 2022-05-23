The Celebration Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary With Collaborate, Accelerate And Elevate Themed Events

Jakarta, MINA – Jakarta is preparing to celebrate its 495th anniversary in a series of events entitled “Jakarta Celebration” from May 24 – June 25, 2022, themed “Collaboration, Acceleration and Elevation”.

The Regional Secretary of Jakarta Province, Marullah Matali, said this theme is a message of optimism and proof for all parts of the city and the world that Jakarta has and will continue its endeavours, as well as reflecting back on its spirit of collaboration which has been established in the past 5 years.

“This is done on the basis of the spirit of collaboration as the identity of the city of Jakarta (Collaboration), the spirit of encouraging growth to deal with various global issues (Acceleration) to realize the vision of elevating citizens, as well as cities at a global level (Elevation),” said Regional Secretary Marullah at the Media Briefing event entitled “Declaration of the 495th Jakarta Celebration”, Monday (May 23) at Jakarta City Hall.

Regional Secretary Marullah explained “Jakarta Hajatan” was presented as a new brand for Jakarta’s Anniversary in 2022. This brand will be continued annually at every Jakarta Anniversary celebration. ‘Hajatan’ means celebration. A word rich in Indonesian nuances, namely a reception or celebration of an achievement.

The entire series of events for the 495th Jakarta Celebration will involve various levels of society as collaborators as well as invited overseas guests.

The series of celebrations for the 495th Jakarta Hajatan will be opened with “The 495th Jakarta Celebration (Opening Ceremony: Jakarta’s 495th Anniversary Celebration & Digital Nomad Island Launch)” on Bidadari Island, Kepulauan Seribu, on May 24, 2022.

The opening event will be filled with discussions on Jakarta’s 495th Celebration and Digital Nomad Island with world public figures. For the first time, this declaration will be carried out in Kepulauan Seribu. The Governor of Jakarta Anies Baswedan is scheduled to attend this event along with the Regional Director for East, Southeast Asia and Oceania C40 Cities, representatives from the Ministry of Tourism of the Maldives, Aqsa Sutan Anwar as a tourism industry activist and Ashari Yuda Pratama Putra (@Notebackpacker) as a Digital Nomad in Indonesia.

The public can watch the opening event on CNN TV, as well as the Jakarta Provincial Government official YouTube account live broadcast on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 08.00 p.m.

The 495th Jakarta Celebration series of events includes the Jakarta Weekend Walking, Cycling and Running Tour, Jakarta International Java Jazz, Pilgrimage Ceremony of the Heroes Cemetery, the 495th Jakarta Anniversary Commemoration Ceremony, the Jakarta Concert at Taman Ismail Marzuki (TIM), Regional Collaboration Week, Formula-E, Jakarta Awards & Reception Night, as well as other performances and celebrations, such as openings of regional murals, installations, musical performances, exhibitions through to routine events, namely the DPRD Plenary Session and Ceremony.

The 495th Jakarta Celebration will end with a Closing Ceremony in conjunction with the Grand Launching of the Jakarta International Stadium on June 25, 2022. A number of well-known singers in Indonesia are scheduled to enliven this event.

The public can access the @jakartahajatan Instagram and the official website plusjakarta.com/jakarta-hajatan for detailed information on the entire 495th Jakarta Celebration series including events, times and calendars of activities.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)