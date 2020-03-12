The Attitude of Believers Facing Coronavirus Outbreak

By Ali Farkhan Tsani, Scholar of Ponpes Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School, Cileungsi, Bogor, West Java

Disaster means every event that is not liked by believers. Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam mentioned a number of types of disasters, including: illness, including plague, distress, sorrow, to even being pierced by a thorn.

The word calamity in the Qur’an is mentioned several times, including:

ذ Those who are afflicted with calamity they said: “It is only for God and for him that they will return .”

Meaning: “People who, when afflicted by disaster, they say,” Innaa lillaahi wa innaa ilaihi raaji`uun “(Truly we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we will return). (Surah Al-Baqarah [2]: 156).

This verse is a consolation so that if a disaster strikes us, do not be too sad and protracted, regret the fate and then despair. Because everything really belongs only to God.

Including the corona outbreak that is currently spreading throughout the world, is a disaster for all of us, and is a lesson for us to work to overcome it and anticipate it immediately and appropriately.

Medically, it has of course been conveyed by related parties, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health, and related agencies.

As for aqidah, there are several attitudes that we can do, among them.

First, that all matters on this earth are all with the permission and will of God. As His word:

He did not suffer from calamity except with the permission of God, and whoever believes in God guides his heart, and God knows everything

It means: “There is not a disaster that befalls anyone except by Allah’s permission, and every person who believes in Allah, surely He will give instructions to his heart. And Allah is All-Knowing everything. “(Surah At-Taghabun: 11)

In another verse:

And has the keys ٱ gheib know not only knows what is in ٱlber and blbhr and fall out of the paper only teach her not a grain in the earth, nor have wronged wet and crusty, but in the books shown.

It means: “And with Allah are the keys of all that is unseen; no one knows except Him alone, and He knows what is on land and in the sea, and not a single leaf has fallen but he knows it (too), and does not fall a single seed in the darkness of a dry beganumi, but is written in the book the real one (Lauh Mahfudz). (Surat al-An’am: 59)

Rasulullah Sallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam said:

I know that if the nation met to benefit you something did not benefit you only with something written by God you even if they would harm something did you only with something God has written you pens have been lifted and dried up newspapers », and in the modern «God wrote the amounts of creatures before the creation of the heavens and the earth fifty A thousand years. “In the hadith,” The first thing that created the pen is God. “He said to him: Write. He said: Lord, and what do I write? He said: Write down the amounts of everything until the time is correct.

It means: “Know that if all people gather to provide a benefit to you, they will not be able to provide it except for the benefits that God has determined for you. Likewise, if all people gather to inflict a mudharat, surely they will not be able to inflict it except the mudharat that God has set for you. The pen has been lifted and the sheets of destiny have dried up. (HR At-Tirmidhi).

Second, practice our patience test, because life is a link between joy and sorrow, gratitude and patience. This is as said by the Prophet sallallaahu ‘alaihi wasallam:

How wonderful is the believer, for all his affairs are good, and that is not for one but the believer, he gives thanks for it and good for him, he bears it with patience, good for him.

Meaning: “The whole business of a believer is so amazing, because it surely leads to goodness. And that only happens to believers. If you experience something pleasant, he is grateful and that is kindness. And if you experience something sad, he is patient and that is good. (Muslim HR).

Third, that everything on this earth is God’s creature, His creation, from the largest to the smallest and the invisible. These are all signs of the power of Allah the Most.

It all shows a sign of God’s power. As His word:

In the creation of ٱ samot and the earth, and t chtlv ٱ lal and ٱ lhar and ٱ filk ty lty conducted in b lbhr what works nas lnas and revealed to God from ٱ samae of water life to the earth, after her death, and broadcast them from every creature and discharge ri lrih and ٱ shab ٱ lmschr between ٱ samae and earth, to Ouaat for people who understand.

It means: “Verily in the creation of the heavens and the earth, the alternation of night and day, the ark that sails in the sea brings what is useful to humans, and what Allah has sent down from the sky is airi lian with its water and He spreads on earth all kinds animals, and the controlled range of wind and clouds between heaven and earth; truly (there are) signs (oneness and greatness of God) for those who think. “(Surat al-Baqarah: 164).

Fourth, it could be a disaster, including epidemics, the damage that occurs is due to human activities. Excessive behavior, not keeping clean, careless, and the like.

As Allah reminds us in His verse:

Corruption appeared in the land and the sea, as it gained the hands of people to let them harm some of those who worked, so that they would return.

It means: “It has been seen that the damage on land and at sea is caused by the deeds of human hands, so that Allah feels to them part of their actions, so that they return (to the right path).” (Surah Ar-Ruum: 41).

Fifth, perhaps also as a warning from God, due to human sin, many immoral, consuming which is prohibited in the Shari’a, and far from devotion to the creator. Allah reminds people to return to the path that He pleases.

Like Allah’s warning in the Quran:

And no misfortune has befallen you, but it has earned your hands and pardoned many

It means: “And whatever calamity befalls you, it is caused by the deeds of your own hands, and Allah forgives most of your sins.” (Surah ash-Shura: 30).

In another verse it says:

Jan pain for those who believe that their hearts are subject to mention God and came down from the right and do not become like those who were given the book by Aftal terms they hatched their hearts and many of them are adulterers

It means: “Hasn’t the time come for those who believe, to submit to their hearts to remember Allah and to the truth that has come down (to them), and they should not be like those who are holding a wave of endurance. And most of them are wicked people. “(Surah al-Hadid: 16). (Continued)

May we remain steadfast in worshiping Him, amidst the plague and various trials in this world. Until returning to Allah in the state of Husnul Khotimah. Aamiin (AT/RE1)

