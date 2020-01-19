L9TaipeiBangkok, MINA – In the beginning of 2020, the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok and Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly launched a 70th Anniversary of the Indonesia-Thailand Diplomatic Relations at the Thai Foreign Ministry on January 17, 2020.

The event was attended by diplomats from both countries, business circles, academics, friendship associations, the media, and the winners and runners of the logo contest.

The activity was also a kick off of series of 70 years commemoration of Diplomatic Relations between the two countries which will be carried out throughout 2020. The logo that was launched was a logo design of the contest winner which was held from 2 December 2019-2 January 2020.

The launch of the logo began with remarks from the Director General of East Asia, Arjaree Sriratanaban and the Indonesian Ambassador to Bangkok, Ahmad Rusdi, who each underlined the improvement in diplomatic relations between the two countries that have existed since 1950.

Congratulations on this warning were also conveyed and it is hoped that this year will be the right momentum to further enhance cooperative relations in all fields, especially in improving economic and trade relations as well as increasing Thai investment in Indonesia and people-to-people contact.

The logo contest held jointly by the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Bangkok received a positive response from the people of the two countries.

The enthusiasm of participants was quite high as indicated by the inclusion of 637 designs with 530 Indonesian and 107 Thai participants.

Participants are required to design a logo that describes the characteristics of the two countries with assessment criteria including artistry, mood and tone, creativity, and reflection on the theme “Innovation and Creativity”.

According to Ambassador Rusdi, the majority enthusiasm came from young generation who was very proud because they showed their concern for the friendship of the two countries.

Yudi Priyatno, a 21-year-old student from Yogyakarta, Indonesia was appointed by the Jury of the two countries as the winner of the logo contest with runner up Thanee Mueannut, a 52-year-old graphic designer from Chonburi, Thailand.

The first winner gets a prize of two Jakarta-Bangkok-Jakarta plane tickets and a total of 10,000 bath while the second winner gets one Bangkok-Jakarta-Bangkok ticket and 5000 bath.

The winner’s logo is considered to meet the criteria and requirements and has a deep philosophy that reflects the themes and relations between the two countries.

The design depicts the shape of an elephant as a symbol of Thailand, and Garuda as a symbol of Indonesia, which harmoniously forms the number 70.

Other interesting features of thr logo include a running person who reflects the spirit of innovation and creativity; the circle representing integration, cooperation and determination to keep moving and waves that represent the confidence to meet the future.

The blue and red designs on a white background reflect the colors of the Indonesian and Thai flags, while the blue symbolizes professionalism, peace and stability, and red represents dynamism, courage, and reliability.

The logo will be used throughout 2020 in all 70 years commemoration of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

A series of activities have been designed to be carried out during 2020 including workshops, creative economics seminars, cultural performances, tourism and investment promotion, film festivals, and business forums.

Through the activity, it is hoped that people to people contact will be more awakened and closer to the people of both countries.

Good support and welcome for this activity was also given by the Governor of Bangkok, Aswin Kwanmuang, who stated that he was ready to help succeed and enliven the activities during 2020.

Thailand and Indonesia will continue to work more closely together to ensure stronger relations between the two countries and the country can be improved for the prosperity and welfare of the people of both countries, and the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)