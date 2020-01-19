Select Language

Latest
-352 min. agoThe 70th Anniversary Logo of Indonesia-Thailand Diplomatic Relations
-265 min. agoHonduras to Move Its Embassy to Jerusalem
-186 min. agoHalal Restaurant Ready to Welcome Athletes of 2020 Tokyo Olympics
-71 min. agoChristian Delegation Concern Over Condition in Palestine
-32 min. agoIndonesia Fully Supports Vietnam's ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020