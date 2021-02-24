Indonesian, Thai FM Meet Myanmar Military at Bangkok Airport

Bangkok, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai held a meeting with Myanmar Military U Wunna Maung Lwin at Don Muang Airport, Bangkok on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the Indonesian Foreign Minister consistently conveyed Indonesia’s position which was concerned about the development of the situation in Myanmar and emphasized the security and welfare of the people as priority number one.

“Therefore, we ask all parties to refrain from using violence, to avoid casualties and bloodshed,” Retno said after the meeting in an online media press conference on Wednesday.

In addition, Indonesia continues to emphasize the importance of an inclusive democratic transition process. Therefore, a conducive condition is needed in the form of trust building reconciliation dialogue.

“Indonesia will be with the people of Myanmar,” said Retno.

Apart from the Myanmar Military, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also communicated with the CRPH (Committee of Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw).

Retno said that communication with CRPH was even done quite intensively.

“Indonesia also conveyed the same principles in our communication with CRPH,” he said.

According to her, communication with all parties in Myanmar is necessary to contribute and seek solutions in the interests of the people.

“The safety and welfare of the people of Myanmar is the main thing that must be protected. The wishes of the Myanmar people must be heard, “said the Indonesian Foreign Minister.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister arrived in Bangkok on Wednesday to meet the Thai Foreign Minister. During the meeting Retno received information that U Wunna Maung Lwin was also in Bangkok.

“The meeting with U Wunna was finally held at Don Muang Airport where the Thai Foreign Minister was also present,” said Retno. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)