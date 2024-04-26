The 3rd Medical Team from MER-C Enter Gaza Strip

Gaza, MINA – The Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C) has again sent a medical team which is part of the 3rd Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) to serve in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

In a video report from one of the MER-C volunteers in the Gaza Strip, Fikri Rofiul Haq, the MER-C Medical Team along with other WHO groups successfully entered the Gaza Strip again on Monday.

MER-C’s 3rd EMT team consisted of nine volunteers, consisting of five doctors and four nurses. The five doctors are; one Pediatrician (Neonatology), one Specialist in Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, PD HCHM, Hand Microsurgery and Upper Limb Surgery Fellow Consultant, one Specialist in Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, one Specialist in Family Medicine and Primary Care (KKLP), and one General Practitioner .

The MER-C Medical Team totaling 11 people first succeeded in entering the Gaza Strip on March 18, 2024). Then MER-C again sent the 2nd Team consisting of four volunteers, namely one general practitioner, two nurses and one liaison officer, who managed to enter Gaza on April 3, 2024).

During a press conference regarding the entry of the medical team which succeeded in entering Gaza for the first time on March 19, 2024, Chairman of the MER-C Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad said that, not just once, his party would continue to send medical teams to Gaza on an ongoing basis.

Sarbini also seriously invited all elements of health, including the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI), Indonesian National Nurses (PNI), Indonesian Midwives Association (IBI), hospital institutions or the government, to work together, in a sustainable manner, Indonesia can sent a medical team to Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)