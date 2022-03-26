The 2022 Global Islamic Investment Forum Held in Jakarta

Jakarta, MINA – The Hajj Financial Management Agency (BPKH) again held the annual Global Islamic Investment Forum (GIIF) in Jakarta on Friday, online and offline.

GIIF 2022 is the second annual BPKH activity organized by the Foreign Investment and Cooperation sector (IKSLN).

On the occasion, the President of Indonesia, Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, as the honorary speaker of GIIF 2022, said that BPKH has a key role as a driver of change to optimize Islamic finance in Indonesia.

“BPKH has a key role in optimizing Islamic finance through placement and investment in sharia at home and abroad,” he said.

The Global Islamic Investment Forum 2022 was opened by the Head of the Implementing Agency for the Hajj Financial Management Agency, Anggito Abimanyu and the keynote speaker of the President of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser.

Meanwhile, IsDB President Muhammad Sulaiman Al Jasser, who was present in person, expressed his enthusiasm for the GIIF 2022 activity.

For him, this activity can provide a real picture of the development of Islamic finance and Islamic investment in Indonesia.

“Indonesia as the largest Muslim country in the world can set an example in the development of the sharia economy,” he said.

Al-Jasser also emphasized that the development of asset-based Islamic financial products needs to continue to be developed to strengthen Islamic finance in the future.

On the same occasion, Minister of SOEs Erick Thohir in the Hajj Investment Season revealed the opportunity for strategic cooperation in the halal industry and sharia finance.

“We are open to opportunities for collaboration between IsDB, BPKH, and SOEs to improve the Islamic finance industry and the economy in Indonesia,” he said.

BPKH member Hurriyah El Islamy as the director and person in charge of GIIF 2022 hopes that the Forum can become a forum for strengthening networks and realizing sharia financial cooperation and investment that benefits Muslims and society in general.

One example of the collaboration that has been carried out by BPKH and the BUMN PT Pembangunan Perumahan (PT PP) is the construction of Indonesian Houses in Mecca and Medina to welcome Hajj and Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia.

The world Islamic finance industry is indeed on the rise and has very bright prospects, but investment principles can also have an impact on social and environmental impacts.

In the ESG (Enviromental Social and Governance) session, the Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani conveyed that the role of ESG was not only a trend but a necessity.

“ESG is now not a trend, but investments that have social and environmental impacts are a necessity,” said Sri adding that the ESG concept is in line with Sharia principles.

On that occasion, BPKH signed an extension of cooperation (MoU) with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on the development of sharia investment in Indonesia, Saudi Arabia.

The collaboration is expected to provide diversification of foreign investment and increase the value of benefits for BPKH.

GIFIF 2022 was attended by more than 100 participants and around 500 participants through a virtual platform. Participants consisted of representatives of government agencies, international organizations, private companies, sharia investment institutions and other stakeholders such as Muassasah and the Indonesian Waqf Board, as well as academics and the public. (T/RE1)

