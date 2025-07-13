Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Demanding Hostage Deal and Gaza Ceasefire

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis protested in central Tel Aviv on Saturday, urging the government to secure a hostage exchange deal with Hamas and end the war in Gaza.

Protesters carried signs reading “No Victory Without the Hostages,” as frustration grew over the stalled negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum warned the government against missing this opportunity. “Each day of war strengthens Hamas and endangers our hostages,” the group said.

Hamas recently expressed willingness to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of a truce proposal, but Israel remains firm on key demands, including a Gaza buffer zone.

Also Read: Euro-Med Urges Immediate Shutdown of US-Israel-Backed Aid Entity in Gaza

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed nearly 58,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Two Areas in Gaza City