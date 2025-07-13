SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Demanding Hostage Deal and Gaza Ceasefire

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Demonstrators stand a minute of silence for three Israeli soldiers killed earlier in a shooting near the border with Egypt, during a rally protesting the Israeli government's judicial overhaul bill in Tel Aviv on June 3, 2023. (Photo by JACK GUEZ / AFP)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis protested in central Tel Aviv on Saturday, urging the government to secure a hostage exchange deal with Hamas and end the war in Gaza.

Protesters carried signs reading “No Victory Without the Hostages,” as frustration grew over the stalled negotiations in Doha, Qatar.

The Hostage and Missing Families Forum warned the government against missing this opportunity. “Each day of war strengthens Hamas and endangers our hostages,” the group said.

Hamas recently expressed willingness to release 10 Israeli hostages as part of a truce proposal, but Israel remains firm on key demands, including a Gaza buffer zone.

Also Read: Euro-Med Urges Immediate Shutdown of US-Israel-Backed Aid Entity in Gaza

Since October 2023, Israel’s assault on Gaza has killed nearly 58,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Two Areas in Gaza City

Tagantiwar protests Israel civilian casualties Gaza Doha negotiations hostage Gaza truce proposal hostage deal Hamas Israel Israel Gaza ceasefire Israel Palestine conflict update Israeli hostage families forum Tel Aviv protest 2025 war on Gaza news

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Thousands Rally in Tel Aviv Demanding Hostage Deal and Gaza Ceasefire

  • 2 hours ago
Palestinian Resistance Denies Israeli Claims of Military Presence in Northern Gaza Hospital (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Warns of Gaza Health Care Collapse Amid Israeli Blockade on Fuel and Aid

  • Wednesday, 30 April 2025 - 20:18 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Jambi Province Marks 10th of Muharram by Providing Aid for Orphans

  • Monday, 7 July 2025 - 13:47 WIB
The-first-flight-carrying-Hajj-pilgrims-from-Indonesia-arrived-in-Madinah-as-part-of-the-kingdoms-Makkah-Road-initiative.
Indonesia

Last Batch of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Depart from Madinah

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 23:57 WIB
Tausiyah

Friday Sermon: Jews, Children of Israel, and People of the Book

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 17:11 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB
Indonesia

Tourism Minister to Invite Foreign Ambassadors to Iconic Pacu Jalur Boat Race

  • Friday, 11 July 2025 - 16:55 WIB
Palestine

Israel to Build Nearly 2,400 New Settlement Units in Occupied West Bank

  • 11 hours ago
Palestine

Nine Israeli Soldiers Injured in Gaza Fighting, Total Casualties Continue to Mount

  • 11 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Approves New Weapons for Ukraine, Weighs Tougher Sanctions on Russia

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 09:32 WIB
Articles

Boycott of Zionism, The Most Powerful Weapon

  • Wednesday, 9 July 2025 - 23:20 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us