Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Israeli Military Orders Evacuation of Two Areas in Gaza City

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Illustration

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli occupation military on Friday ordered residents in Blocks 783 and 784 of western Gaza City to evacuate, warning of imminent large-scale attacks.

The targeted areas include a hospital, two universities, a UN complex, and residential zones densely populated with displaced civilians. Many residents had previously fled bombardments in northern and eastern Gaza.

The Israeli army released maps of the areas, stating the attacks aim to eliminate “terror infrastructure.”

Since October 2023, Israel’s military offensive has killed nearly 57,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli leaders, while the country faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

