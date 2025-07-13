SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Euro-Med Urges Immediate Shutdown of US-Israel-Backed Aid Entity in Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Geneva, MINA – The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor has called for the immediate closure of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), accusing it of complicity in deadly attacks on starving Palestinian civilians during aid distributions in Gaza.

In a statement released Saturday, the Geneva-based watchdog condemned GHF, an aid mechanism established by the United States and Israel, as a tool of oppression, citing its alleged role in recent violence that killed 30 people and injured more than 180 in ash-Shakoush, Rafah.

According to Euro-Med, the incident occurred after Israeli forces shut down several aid points, forcing large crowds to gather at one location under ongoing siege conditions. Eyewitnesses and video evidence reportedly show American private security personnel, operating alongside Israeli troops, firing live ammunition and tear gas at civilians seeking food.

Euro-Med accused GHF of replacing established UN aid systems and facilitating a militarized distribution model under Israeli control. It warned that such operations weaponize humanitarian assistance and endanger civilian lives.

The group also urged an independent international investigation and criminal accountability for all parties involved, including U.S. President Donald Trump, whom it holds politically and morally responsible for backing Israel’s military and diplomatic actions in Gaza.

“The use of lethal force against civilians at humanitarian distribution points constitutes a violation of international humanitarian law,” Euro-Med stated. “These acts amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and potentially genocide.”

The call comes amid increasing concerns over Israel’s ongoing blockade and military campaign in Gaza, which has devastated civilian infrastructure and triggered a severe humanitarian crisis.[]

