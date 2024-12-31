Testimony Confirms Dr. Abu Safiya’s Detention in Notorious Sde Teiman

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian prisoners from the Gaza Strip who were recently released by the Israeli occupation army reported that the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, is being held at the notorious Sde Teiman military base that is being used as a detention center, Middle East Monitor reported.

CNN quoted two Palestinians previously held at the Sde Teiman detention center who were released this week as saying they saw the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Sde Teiman, while another detainee who was also recently released from the same prison said he heard Abu Safiya’s name being called at the detention center.

CNN quoted an 18-year-old Palestinian named Ahmed Al-Sayed Salim as saying that a doctor from Abu Safiya’s family was taken to the prison last Saturday.

CNN reported that Salim, who is from northern Gaza and was arrested 42 days ago at an Israeli checkpoint upon leaving the northern Gaza Strip, confirmed that he knew Dr. Abu Safiya.

The US media outlet also quoted Yahya Zaqout, who was also arrested 42 days ago, as saying that he did not see Dr. Abu Safiya, but that she was in the cell next to him.

Zaqout said, “I heard them calling her name among the names they called every morning and evening, and there were some people who were brought to our cell and told us that they were detained with Dr. Hussam.”

Another Gazan, Alaa Abu Banat, who was arrested 43 days ago upon returning home, said that he knew Dr. Abu Safiya, and noted that Israel brought a medical team from Kamal Adwan Hospital to the Sde Teiman detention center, according to CNN.

“They are all still in detention, treated very badly, especially the doctors,” Abu Banat added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)