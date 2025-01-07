Israel Bars Dr. Abu Safiya from Meeting Lawyer

Gaza, MINA – Israel has barred Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the kidnapped director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, from meeting a lawyer, according to a statement from Physicians for Human Rights-Israel (PHR-I) on Monday, Palinfo reported.

The Israel-based human rights group said it requested a lawyer to meet Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, who has not been seen in public since he was kidnapped during an Israeli army raid late last month.

PHR-I said the request was made to allow lawyer Nasser Odeh to assess Abu Safiya’s condition and the circumstances of his detention.

The Israeli army said Odeh, who regularly visits Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails, would not be allowed to meet Abu Safiya until January 10, the organization said.

Abu Safiya was abducted on 27 December 2024 along with medical staff working at Kamal Adwan Hospital, in addition to injured patients and other civilians who were inside the building in northern Gaza at the time, with Amnesty International accusing Israel of having “genocidal intent.”

Israeli forces deliberately set fire to the medical facility after besieging and bombing it for weeks, with reports that several medical personnel were burned alive. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)