Tens of Thousands of Jakartans Attend Governor Anies’ Farewell at City Hall

Jakarta, MINA – The farewell and grand celebration between DKI Jakarta Governor Anies Rasyid Baswedan and residents at DKI City Hall, Sunday was attended by tens of thousands of Jakarta residents from various regions.

Anies Baswedan accompanied by his wife, children and son-in-law arrived at City Hall at 09.15 a.m by riding a bicycle from his residence and departed at around 05.45 a.m.

Residents who were present at City Hall shouted their enthusiasm to support Anies to become president.

“Hopefully it will become RI 1,” said one of the residents at the location with the approval of his friends around him.

Towards the end of his term as Governor of DKI Jakarta, Anies Baswedan packed his belongings in his office at City Hall, Jakarta, since Friday.

Anies admitted that he was happy to serve his five-year term, even though Jakarta had many problems.

Anies’ tenure as Governor of DKI Jakarta and his deputy, Ahmad Riza Patria, ends on Sunday, October 16, 2022. His position will be filled by Acting Governor Hery Budi Hartono until the definitive DKI Jakarta Governor is elected in the elections to be held in 2024.

Anies said that the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov) has established a Regional Development Plan (RPD) for the period 2023 to 2026. (T/RE1)

