Taufan Al-Aqsa Shatters Israel’s Illusion of Superiority: Hamas

Beirut, MINA – Commemorating one year since Operation Taufan Al-Aqsa was launched by the Palestinian resistance group in the Gaza Strip, Hamas officials stated that the operation destroyed the “perceived military superiority” of the Zionist regime.

“In the operation, Palestinian fighters performed heroic acts that have changed the balance of power,” Khalil al-Hayya, a senior member of Hamas’ Political Bureau, told the Palestinian Arabic-language television channel Al-Aqsa on Sunday.

He reiterated that Operation Al-Aqsa a year ago was a response to the occupation regime’s escalating atrocities against Palestinians.

“Our goals are clear: we want the full liberation of our lands and holy places, the establishment of a sovereign and independent Palestinian state, and the return of refugees to their homeland,” al-Hayya said.

The surprise operation on October 7, 2023, saw Hamas and other Palestinian resistance movements based in the Gaza Strip invade southern Israel. More than 240 Israelis were taken prisoner by the resistance groups.

Following the attack, the Israeli regime initiated a genocidal war against Gaza. This war has thus far claimed the lives of nearly 42,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

However, Hamas officials assert that the regime cannot and will not achieve its goals through aggression and genocide against the people of Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)