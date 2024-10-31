Hamas Denies Reports of Imminent Temporary Ceasefire Deal with Israel

Gaza, MINA – The media adviser to the head of Hamas’s political bureau, Taher Al-Nunu, dismissed claims regarding the imminent establishment of a temporary ceasefire agreement with Israel.

In an interview on ‘Hadret Al-Muwatin’ on the Al-Hadath Al-Yawm channel, Al-Nunu stated that the occupation is attempting to create unfounded narratives, Middle East Monitor reports.

He highlighted that the Israeli authorities are trying to promote the notion of progress in indirect talks, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s determination to thwart any potential agreement.

Al-Nunu noted that the Israeli occupation is attempting to sell illusions in light of the upcoming US elections and the internal situation in Israel.

He emphasised that Israel has not presented any serious proposals, nor has it reverted to the terms previously accepted by Hamas on 2 July. (T/RE1/P2)

