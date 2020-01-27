Tatarstan Invites Director of “Lima” to Muslim Film Festival

Kazan, MINA – Minister of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Russian Federation, Irada Ayupova, specifically invited Lola Amaria, director of the film “Lima”, to participate in the 16th Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Kazan, Republic of Tatarstan in September 2020.

It was conveyed by Irada Ayupova in a meeting with the Deputy Head of the Republic of Indonesia Representative for the Russian Federation concurrently with the Republic of Belarus, Azis Nurwahyudi with Lola Amaria and the actor of the film “Lima”, Baskara Mahendra, in Kazan on Saturday, as a press statement from the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow .

According to Irada Ayupova, the Festival is not only to show a variety of films about religion, but also to promote the values ​​of community traditions, such as humanity, empathy, devotion to the homeland and family, as well as respect for elders, and assistance for children.

The annual festival was attended by more than 500 films from 50 countries in the world.

“We invite director Lola Amaria to take part in the Kazan International Muslim Film Festival,” Irada said.

The invitation was immediately welcomed positively by Lola Amaria and supported by the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow. Azis Nurwahyudi said Lola Amaria would immediately prepare for her participation and include a documentary film titled “Pesantren” (A Boarding School) director Shalahuddin Siregar at the festival.

The presence of Lola Amaria and Baskara Mahendra in Kazan for the screening of the Indonesian film “Lima” in Cinema “Mir” on January 25, 2020.

The film “Lima” received a positive response from the local community enthusiastically watching the film. Cinema “Mir” which has a capacity of 200 seats cannot accommodate visitors who want to watch the film “Lima”.

The cinema has provided additional seats and there are spectators who are willing to watch while standing.

The film screening was held in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Moscow with Lola Amaria Production and was supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Kazan State Institute of Culture (KazGIK), Cinema “Mir”, and other related parties in Tatarstan.

In addition to introducing Indonesia, the screening of the film was held to enliven the 70th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between Indonesia and Russia in 2020.

On a separate occasion, the Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus, M. Wahid Supriyadi, said that the potential for Indonesia’s cooperation with Tatarstan was huge, not only in the cultural sector, but also in the economy and trade.

According to Wahid, as part of efforts to develop cooperation with Tatarstan in improving Indonesia-Russia relations, Indonesia will participate in the 12th International Economic Summit, “Russia-Islamic World: KazanSummit 2020” on June 18-20 2020 in Kazan.

The Republic of Tatarstan is one of the states of the Russian Federation that is predominantly Muslim and recently won the title of the most liveable state. There are 83 Indonesian students studying in Kazan, the capital of the Republic of Tatarstan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)